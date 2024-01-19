Hoylecohen LLC Decreases Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 184.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 421.7% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $47.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,764.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

