Hoylecohen LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 61.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 320,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 33,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 161,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 58,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.