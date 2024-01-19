Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,737,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.38 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $50.16.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

