Hoylecohen LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,536 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,264,707,000 after buying an additional 1,750,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 94,113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,754,917 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,070,000 after buying an additional 16,737,133 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $34.61 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

