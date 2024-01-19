Hoylecohen LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $439.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $425.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $443.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

