Hoylecohen LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $107.44 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.98 and a 12-month high of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

