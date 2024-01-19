Hoylecohen LLC Has $748,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $251.65 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $261.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.77.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

