Hoylecohen LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PM opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

