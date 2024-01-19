Hoylecohen LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,015.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $964.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $767.27 and a 12-month high of $1,015.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

