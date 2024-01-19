Hoylecohen LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 110.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $1,393,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $146.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.12%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.