Hoylecohen LLC Sells 258 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,071,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,940,412,000 after purchasing an additional 324,823 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

