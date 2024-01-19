Hoylecohen LLC Sells 4,540 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,393,000 after acquiring an additional 290,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 75.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,610,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,702,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $19.60 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $28.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $556.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.38%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

