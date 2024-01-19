Hoylecohen LLC Sells 827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.1 %

IBM opened at $170.28 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

