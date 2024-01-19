Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.50. The company had a trading volume of 336,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,967. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $478.19.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.80.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

