Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $414.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.19. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

