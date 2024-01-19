Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 387.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Ikena Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

