Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $252.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $265.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average is $243.43.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

