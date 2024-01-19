Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $28,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $252.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.06 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.43.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

