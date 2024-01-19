Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after buying an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after buying an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $281.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

