Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.8% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

