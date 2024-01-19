Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 425 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $86.29 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

