Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 4,795 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.8% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $86.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.69. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

