Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,137,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,598,000 after purchasing an additional 125,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 248,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $38.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $39.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.14 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 30.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.