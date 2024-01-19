InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$126.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.4 million. InMode also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.83.

InMode stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $22.57. 300,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,625. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in InMode by 34.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,955 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in InMode by 97.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 71.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 88.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

