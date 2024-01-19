Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Stock Position Lowered by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 842.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 99,354 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 27.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 11,446 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.