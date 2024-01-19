Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases 280 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.39).
ITM Power Stock Performance
LON:ITM opened at GBX 51.04 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £314.86 million, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.73. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.13.
ITM Power Company Profile
