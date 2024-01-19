Insider Buying: ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases 280 Shares of Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Schulz bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.39).

ITM Power Stock Performance

LON:ITM opened at GBX 51.04 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £314.86 million, a P/E ratio of -319.00 and a beta of 1.73. ITM Power Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 48.01 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 120.35 ($1.53). The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 71.13.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. Its product portfolio includes TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a cutting-edge 20 MW module for large-scale projects.

