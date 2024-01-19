Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $950,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,719,813.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.

On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $178.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

