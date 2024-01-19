Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys $950,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,968,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,719,813.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $388,000.00.
- On Thursday, January 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 511,531 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $480,839.14.
- On Friday, January 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 1,500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $640,000.00.
OPKO Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.83. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on OPKO Health
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 85,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OPKO Health by 73.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About OPKO Health
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than OPKO Health
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.