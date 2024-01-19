Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $505,790.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $687.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $633.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $687.72.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.