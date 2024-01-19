Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $274,706.91 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

