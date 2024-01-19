Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,257,216.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Kellanova Stock Performance
K stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.
Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Kellanova Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K
About Kellanova
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kellanova
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.