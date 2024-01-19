Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $4,257,216.00 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $4,257,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,931,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,408,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

K stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.65. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $72.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

