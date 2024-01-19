Insider Selling: Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £1,753,798.99 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM – Get Free Report) insider Paul Hogarth sold 331,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.73), for a total transaction of £1,753,798.99 ($2,231,580.34).

Tatton Asset Management Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LON:TAM opened at GBX 526 ($6.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £318.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,390.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 1-year low of GBX 435 ($5.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.00). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 521.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 492.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Tatton Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd were issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,181.82%.

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers investment management, mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

