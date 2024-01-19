Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Yelp Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE YELP opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.
