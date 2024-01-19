Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE YELP opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.51. Yelp Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.53 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $345.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.24 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after purchasing an additional 301,715 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,535,000 after purchasing an additional 482,242 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Yelp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,563 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yelp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Yelp

About Yelp

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.