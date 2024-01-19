Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Position Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $441,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49,487 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 723,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after acquiring an additional 281,000 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $203.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.85. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PODD shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

