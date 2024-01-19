Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at TD Cowen

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.78% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.32.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $47.26. 10,757,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,408,262. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.92, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

