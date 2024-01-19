Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck during the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

