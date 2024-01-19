Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Price Performance
Shares of IDN stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 18.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Intellicheck
Intellicheck Company Profile
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.
