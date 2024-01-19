Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 709,256 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 345,278 shares.The stock last traded at $4.84 and had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $318.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the second quarter worth $349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth $9,986,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 64,794 shares during the period. 18.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.