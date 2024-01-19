Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,376,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 1,656,909 shares.The stock last traded at $90.05 and had previously closed at $87.18.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.58.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $1,060,042.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,955 shares of company stock worth $11,294,128. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

