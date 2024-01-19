InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.1 million. InterDigital also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to 1.340-1.340 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 21,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,797. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $61.96 and a 52 week high of $111.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,930,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

