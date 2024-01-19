InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.340-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.0 million-$105.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.2 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.500-3.000 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on InterDigital

InterDigital Price Performance

Shares of IDCC opened at $104.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $111.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Transactions at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,318 shares of company stock worth $227,407. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after buying an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after acquiring an additional 65,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after acquiring an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 16,025 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,379 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.