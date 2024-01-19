International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Up to $166.84

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.84, but opened at $170.59. International Business Machines shares last traded at $170.21, with a volume of 1,510,080 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.38.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $155.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.36.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.