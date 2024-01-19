Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 82,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 152,052 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $32.04.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $650.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

