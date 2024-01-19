Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $415.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,476,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,514,895. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.51. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $275.71 and a fifty-two week high of $416.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

