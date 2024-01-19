Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

