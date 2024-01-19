Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 358 shares.The stock last traded at $27.83 and had previously closed at $27.94.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

