Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,580 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $8,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RFG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.10. 3,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.