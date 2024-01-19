Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.72

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.72 and last traded at $90.58, with a volume of 5521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMMO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,003,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 85,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.