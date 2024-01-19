Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,220 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,528% compared to the typical volume of 935 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

US Foods stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. US Foods has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. US Foods had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $131,610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,975,313.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

