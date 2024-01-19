Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 24,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 695% compared to the typical volume of 3,032 call options.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,412. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,158,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,601 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 10,740,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,639,000 after purchasing an additional 320,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,350,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 317,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 118.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,894 shares during the period. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

