Investors Purchase Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 15,326 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,062% compared to the typical daily volume of 709 call options.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,071,831,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,593 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,275. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $112.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

