Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.07.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IONS opened at $50.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,346 shares in the company, valued at $817,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,769 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,203. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $9,329,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $406,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 845,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.